Troup ISD set to lose superintendent

TROUP, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is losing its superintendent.

Dr. Marvin Beaty of Troup has been named the lone finalist for the superintendent job at Bonham ISD in Fannin County. Bonham is a 3A district, with a little over 2,100 students.

Beaty was named as the finalist at Bonham on Tuesday afternoon. He's been at Troup for eight years.

Dr. Beaty told KLTV 7 that Bonham is closer to family, and will be a new challenge. He says that during his time at Troup, the school improved in technology, facilities, academic achievement, and finances. But he gives the school board members most of the credit for those accomplishments.

Beaty also said that he notified the Troup ISD board before he interviewed with Bonham, and calls his expected departure "bittersweet."

He can't be officially hired in Bonham until August 7th. When that happens, he'll resign from Troup.



