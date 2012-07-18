East Texas restaurant owner dies

The owner of a popular East Texas restaurant has died.

Family members say that Gerard Cace, owner of Johnny Cace's Seafood & Steak House in Longview, has died of an apparent heart attack. He was 59-years-old.

Cace had been in Louisiana on a fishing trip, and died Wednesday afternoon. Family members say that he was in the town of Alexandria, LA.

"I think Gerard was kind of a gentle giant and a very giving and loving person and I think everybody liked Gerard, its all gods will and we just appreciate everybody's care and concern," says Gerard's wife Cathy.

Married 30 years , Cathy says Gerard lived his dream.

"God brought us together and god will take care of us now," she says.

His list of awards and civic contributions is long.

Cace also catered many, many events in Longview the great Texas balloon races to Alleyfest.

His best friend , Tom Davis, was on the trip with him, and says Gerard lived the life he loved.

"He was a consummate volunteer he loved Longview , he loved the restaurant business he loved his family loved his friends and it was his whole life , serving people, he learned that from his dad , that was his legacy that mister cace passed down to his kids," Davis says.

"We'll be open tomorrow that's what Gerard would want we know that. I'm just so glad he got to go fishing one more time," Cathy says.

Johnny Cace's Seafood & Steak House will be closed for the rest of Wednesday afternoon. Staff members say the restaurant will reopen on Thursday.

The restaurant web site features this list of Gerard Cace's community involvement and awards accomplishments:

Notable Community Involvement

- Past President – Texas Restaurant Association 2008-2009

- East Texas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association – Board Member and Past President

- East Texas Tourism Association Highway 80 Revitalization Committee – Past Chairman

- Texas Restaurant Association Public Affairs Participant

- National Restaurant Association Member and Public Affairs Participant

- State of Texas Tourism Advisory Committee – Past Member

- St. Mary's School Board of Directors – Past President

Knights of Columbus

- Longview Chamber of Commerce – Member and Past Member Board of Directors

- Longview-Greggton Rotary Club

- "Taste of Longview" Co-Chairman

Awards

- Longview-Greggton Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow Award

- East Texas Chapter of the Texas Restaurant Association – Outstanding Restaurateur

- St. Mary's Catholic School Friends of St. Mary's Award – 2001

- Junior League of Longview Crystal Pineapple Award

- Career and Technology Association of Texas High Schools – Outstanding Leadership Service Award for Area 3

- City of Longview Tourism Partner of the Year 2008

- Texas Restaurant Association Manager Excellence Award for the East Texas Chapter

If you'd like to leave your condolences for the family, please do so by leaving your comments below.



