Dr. Ed Dominguez

Edward A. Dominguez, MD, FACP, FIDSA received his Doctor of Medicine degree at Baylor College of Medicine in 1986. After completing internship, residency, and a Chief Residency at Baylor, he pursued a three-year Infectious Disease Research Fellowship under the direction of Drs. Dan Musher, Robert Couch, and Steven Greenberg, also at Baylor.



Ed then moved to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha as a tenure tract faculty member in 1992, also serving on the faculty of Creighton University School of Medicine. While there, his primary clinical research interests involved infections in solid-organ transplant recipients.



In 2001, Ed returned to Texas and co-founded East Texas Infectious Disease Consultants in Tyler. In 2008, he was appointed Medical Director, Organ Transplant Infectious Diseases at Methodist Health System in Dallas, Texas.

Ed is board certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases. He has been named to Best Doctors in America since 1996. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and of the Infectious Diseases Society of America, and a Delegate of the American Board of Internal Medicine.



He served on the Board of Directors for the Smith County Medical Society for four years and on several councils of the Texas Medical Association over that same period. Until his departure from Tyler, he was on the Editorial Board of East Texas Medicine , a regional non-peer reviewed journal.



He is Trustee Emeritus of his undergraduate alma mater, Rice University in Houston, Texas.



Ed consults and speaks globally on a variety of infectious disease topics.

You may email Dr. Ed at: doctored@kltv.com