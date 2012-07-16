Love it or Hate it--"Texas Classic" license plates

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles has introduced a new license plate called "The Texas Classic," and it's designed to provide Texans the highest public safety protection.

No other license plate in the country includes two, high-visibility security threads embedded into the plate sheeting. The point? It makes it easier for law enforcement agents to spot legitimate plates.

But that's not all.

In addition to the security features, the plates also include bigger numbers, a new pattern, and the distinctive black and white color scheme.

