Dallas Cowboys' Dez Bryant arrested

DESOTO, TX (KLTV) - WFAA in Dallas reports that Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant was arrested by DeSoto police on Monday.

DeSoto police would not release any information on the arrest Monday evening. However, Dallas TV station KDFW reports it was a misdemeanor domestic abuse charge.

The former Oklahoma State University Cowboy, and native of Lufkin, TX was drafted by the Cowboys in 2010.

Stay tuned to KLTV and kltv.com for more information.

