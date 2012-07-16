Cowboys named America's Most Valuable

Forbes has released its list of the most valuable sports franchises in the world.



To no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys are high on that list.



The Cowboys come it tied for 3rd most valuable, with the NY Yankees, at $1.85 billion.



Only soccer clubs Manchester United ($2.23 billion) and Real Madrid ($1.88 billion) rank higher.



All 32 NFL teams made the top 50 list, with the Cowboys first, followed by the Redskins ($1.56 billion) and the New England Patriots ($1.4 billion).



Here is a list of the Top-10 most valuable teams worldwide:



1. Manchester United (soccer) - $2.23 billion



2. Real Madrid (soccer) - $1.88 billion



3. New York Yankees (MLB) - $1.85 billion



3. Dallas Cowboys (NFL) - $1.85 billion



5. Washington Redskins (NFL) - $1.56 billion



6. Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB) - $1.40 billion



6. New England Patriots (NFL) - $1.40 billion



8. Barcelona (soccer) - $1.31 billion



9. New York Giants (NFL) - $1.30 billion



10. Arsenal (soccer) - $1.29 billion



For the complete list of the Top-50 most valuable:



FORBES TOP 50 MOST VALUABLE SPORTS TEAMS