Employees shocked when East Texas rehab facility closes doors

An East Texas Rehab facility with offices in two different cities, unexpectedly closed its doors on Wednesday afternoon.

Ellis Rehab has offices in Tyler and in Athens, where staff members and therapists work primarily with children.

A now former employee of Ellis Rehab tells KLTV 7 that on Wednesday afternoon, the staff was called in for a meeting, after all the afternoon appointments had been canceled. That's when they were told that the business would be closing, effective immediately.



That former employee says the staff was told that Medicaid was months behind on reimbursements, and without that funding, the business could not continue.

"We're not getting covered like we used to," said Amanda Storer, who was employed at the Ellis Rehab Tyler office. "Our kids are not being picked up, insurances are not approving them for therapy like they used to. We're having to do a lot. I think it just took its toll, and so that was the reason we were given. A lot of reimbursement issues, and we couldn't keep our doors open any more."

According to Storer, the announcement is leaving more than 30 employees without a job, a final paycheck or benefits after July. She says tomorrow she and others have to begin searching for work.

Storer says that patients and their families have been contacted and informed about Ellis closing its doors.

KLTV 7 tried repeatedly to contact Ellis Rehab Wednesday evening for a response, but our calls were not returned.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.