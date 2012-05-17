Second earthquake rattles ETX, one injury reported - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Second earthquake rattles ETX, one injury reported

and Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
Photo Source: Ollie Barrett. Photo Source: Ollie Barrett.
TIMPSON, TX (KLTV) -

The U.S. Geological Survey confirms a 4.3 magnitude earthquake struck three miles east of the city of Timpson Thursday morning at 3:12.

There are some reports of minor damage in the Timpson area, such as fallen dishes, broken windows, and the most significant damage so far being reported at the Ollie Barrett residence, where numerous bricks from their chimney came crashing down into their living room, along with their 52 inch television that was mounted over the fireplace. This is the second time in a week an earthquake has hit near Timpson. Last Thursday a 3.7 quake rattled the area.

"I was awakened because I was rolling around in bed and there was a loud, loud rumbling noise," Barrett said. "And there was a lot of crashing."

Barrett also felt the earthquake last week.

"I was home then," she said. "This one was much, much worse. That one was very frightening. But not a lot of damage and this one was much worse."

Shelby County Sheriff's Department says only one injury was reported. An elderly woman apparently fell out of her bed during the quake and cut her arm.

According to the USGS, the strongest quake in East Texas, back in 1957 was a 4.7 magnitude near the Diana area. The second strongest earthquake was near Hemphill in 1964. This morning's quake would be the third strongest in East Texas' history.

KLTV Meteorologist Grant Dade says it is interesting to note, the quake in 1964 was in the middle of a series of 3 to 4.4 quakes that hit along a fault in SE Texas. He says there were a total of eight quakes from April to August of that year.

According to Bill Parker, senior meteorologist at the National Weather Center in Shreveport, there have been reports of the earthquake being felt in Irving, south Arkansas, central Louisiana. But the southernmost report is only from Lufkin.

If you have any damage, send pictures and videos to sendit@kltv.com.

