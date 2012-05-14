Suspect, vehicle located in Monday morning hit-and-run

From the Tyler Police Department:

Tyler Police located thesuspect vehicle today that was involved in the Aggravated Assault on N.Grand. Investigators made contact with the suspect who showed up at alocal hospital to be treated for injuries she sustained during the altercation.

Investigators areinterviewing subjects that were present at the scene or involved in theincident. This case remains under investigation and further details willbe released when made available.

UPDATE:

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - On this date at 2:30 am Tyler Police responded to a large fight in the 2100 block of N Grand where several people had been run over by a vehicle.

Upon officers arrival they located one female victim laying in the street. One witness was on scene and all other person's had fled. The witness advised that several black females were fighting inside a building owned by a local motorcycle club.

The fight eventually moved to the parking lot where a black female, approximately 25 years of age wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts got into a tan or gray Ford SUV.

The witness advised the female fled the parking lot only to turn around and come back running over three people in the process. Two victims both black males were taken to Mother Francis Hospital in a private vehicle. The other victim a black female was taken by EMS to Mother Francis Hospital. The victims injuries are listed as serious but not life threatening.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood but were unable to locate the suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000. This investigation is on-going.