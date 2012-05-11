RAW: Kilgore convenience store hold-up

The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a man that robbed a Kilgore gas station at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Police say just after 9:30 on Thursday night, they were called to the Clayton's Git-N-Go in the 2400 block of S. Henderson Boulevard.

The clerk said that a 5' 8" to 5'9" black male around 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie, with what appeared to be a white shirt underneath, dark pair of Dickie pants, and a bandana over his face, came into the store, pulled a handgun, and demanded money. He was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. After speaking to the store clerk and reviewing surveillance video, police determined the suspect displayed a black colored semi-automatic handgun. The suspect has a possible scar or birthmark near the area of his right eye.



Kilgore PD began searching for the man in the area around the convenience store. Officers from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Kilgore College Police Department joined the search, along with a DPS helicopter.

The officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Witnesses reported seeing a burgundy, two-tone Ford Explorer with zebra print seat covers, parked about a block away from the store, with the hood up and two black males standing around the vehicle just prior to the robbery. The vehicle was gone shortly after the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Kilgore Police Department.

