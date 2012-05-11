Kilgore police searching for armed robbery suspect - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING NEWS

RAW: Kilgore convenience store hold-up

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

The Kilgore Police Department is looking for a man that robbed a Kilgore gas station at gunpoint on Thursday night.

Police say just after 9:30 on Thursday night, they were called to the Clayton's Git-N-Go in the 2400 block of S. Henderson Boulevard.

The clerk said that a 5' 8" to 5'9" black male around 180 to 190 pounds, wearing a blue hoodie, with what appeared to be a white shirt underneath, dark pair of Dickie pants, and a bandana over his face, came into the store, pulled a handgun, and demanded money. He was able to get away on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. After speaking to the store clerk and reviewing surveillance video, police determined the suspect displayed a black colored semi-automatic handgun. The suspect has a possible scar or birthmark near the area of his right eye.

Kilgore PD began searching for the man in the area around the convenience store. Officers from the Rusk County Sheriff's Office and the Kilgore College Police Department joined the search, along with a DPS helicopter.

The officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Witnesses reported seeing a burgundy, two-tone Ford Explorer with zebra print seat covers, parked about a block away from the store, with the hood up and two black males standing around the vehicle just prior to the robbery. The vehicle was gone shortly after the robbery.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Kilgore Police Department.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly