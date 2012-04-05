6 tornadoes confirmed in East Texas Tuesday

Let's make that 6 Tornadoes in East Texas.....

A total of 15 Tornadoes have been confirmed over portions of North and Northeast Texas on Tuesday. Here is the rundown on the storms as per the National Weather Service in Ft. Worth/and 1 from the National Weather Service in Shreveport, LA... The Enhanced Fujita Tornado Scale classifies tornadoes in the EF0 Class as winds of 65-85mph. All of the tornadoes in East Texas have been classified as EF0...so far. The Tornado near Sulphur Springs is still be checked out.

Tornado number 1... was observed by several storm spotters approximately 6 miles south of Greenville. This tornado produced EF0 damage over open country. The path length was one half mile, and the width was approximately 50 yards.

Tornado number 2... was observed by law enforcement officials 4 miles south of Cumby, in Hunt County. This tornado produced EF0 damage over open country. The path length was one quarter mile, and the width was approximately 25 yards.

Tornado number 3... was observed by law enforcement officials 2 miles southwest of Sulphur Springs, in Hopkins County. This tornado was brief, producing EF0 damage over open country. The path length was one tenth of a mile, and the width was approximately 25 yards.

Tornado number 4... was observed by law enforcement officials and storm spotters near Sulphur Springs. This damage will be assessed on Thursday.

Tornado number 5... was observed by storm spotters 6 miles northwest of Winnsboro, in far southeastern Hopkins County. This tornado produced EF0 damage, mainly damaging trees. The path length was approximately one half mile, and the width was approximately 25 yards.

Tornado number 6... was an EF0 and touched down about 2 miles east of Hagansport in an open field just north of FM 71, 11 miles NNE of Mt. Vernon in Franklin County, where several trees were snapped. The tornado traveled NE across CR NE 2130...where a top of a tree was snapped off...with the Tornado continuing across another open field...snapping large branches and uprooting a large tree. It then lifted near the Sulphur River. Max winds were 65-75mph...length was 1.4 miles and width was 25 yards.

The EF Tornado Scale shows that these types of storms indicate... These tornadoes cause Light Damage, they peel surfaces off of roofs, branches are broken off of trees, shallow-rooted trees can be pushed over and sign boards are damaged.

We also have a slideshow of some of the severe weather from Tuesday here.



Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

