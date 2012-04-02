E. Texas teen injured after jumping out of car - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

E. Texas teen injured after jumping out of car

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

An East Texas teenager has life-threatening injuries after jumping out of a moving vehicle.

It happened between 7:30 and 8 pm, Sunday in the 3000 block of Spring Hill Road off of Gilmer Road in Longview.

Longview police tell us that 17-year-old, Delena Renee Nguyen was a passenger in a car that was leaving her home, then tried to get out of the car while it was still moving, hitting her head in the fall. 

According to the driver of the vehicle, 20-year-old Luster Laray Mitchell Jr., the two had been dancing around inside the car, a 2003 Mercedes ML 500, when the door opened and Nguyen fell out and landed on the roadway. Nguyen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident. Mitchell stopped immediately and called for help.

Nguyen wastransported to Good Shepherd Medical Center with life-threateninginjuries.

The incident remainsunder investigation.

