Swollen ETX rivers continue to rise after heavy rain

The following three links will allow you to check on the latest river Information for all of East Texas.

With the excessive rainfall over East Texas over the past few days, rivers in East Texas are rising quickly. Many East Texans live along the rivers and with the water rising, this information will aid you in your future plans.

Continue to monitor these closely over the next several days, or until the rivers begin their slow fall, after the water moves farther down stream or moves into our lakes. Please be careful.

Central and Eastern Sections of East Texas

Western Sections of East Texas

Deep East Texas and Southeast Texas