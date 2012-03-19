Tornado watch in effect for most of East Texas

A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of East Texas through 2AM Tuesday morning.

Strong storms are expected to move through ETX, and with these storms, large hail, gusty winds near 70mph and tornadoes are possible, along with Numerous Lightning Strikes.

Please stay tuned for the latest weather information. Also, A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for ALL of East Texas.

On the back side of all these storms will come very heavy rainfall that will train over the Eastern sections of Texas. Training means that very heavy rainfall will move over the same areas over and over again allowing 3"-6" of rain in many areas with chances of rainfall totals nearing 8" possible.

All of East Texas is under a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather through tomorrow, with the NW half of our area under a MODERATE RISK for severe weather through 7AM Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor this severe weather situation for you until it passes to our east. Please remain alert as most of the severe storms will occur at night.

