East Texas woman killed after being hit by a car - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING NEWS

Palestine woman killed by car identified

UPDATE: The Palestine Police Department has identified the victim as 49-year-old Sheri Thornton of Palestine.

Officials say that a witness stated Thornton ran in front of the incoming vehicle.

The investigation into the incident continues.

Released by the Palestine Police Department:

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - On the evening of March 14, 2012 at approximately 2055 hours officers from the Palestine Police Department responded to the 4000 block of South Loop 256 in reference to an auto/pedestrian accident.

The initial investigation indicates that a female subject was struck by a car while trying to cross the roadway in the 4000 block of South Loop 256. The victim was struck by a single vehicle. The vehicle involved was described as a 2006 4door Chevy Malibu. The Chevy was traveling north bound in the outside lane when the victim attempted to cross the roadway and ran into the path of the Chevy.

Information also indicated that the victim had been at the VFW on South Loop 256. She left the location and may have been going back to this location at the time of the accident. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the accident.

The victim was transported to the Palestine Regional Medical Center by ambulance where she later died as a result of her injuries. The victim was pronounced as deceased by Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas. Judge Thomas has ordered an autopsy be performed on the victim. The name of the victim is not being released until proper notification of the family has been made.

The occupants of the Chevy were taken to the Palestine Regional Medical Center by private car. They were treated at the local hospital for minor injuries from broken glass. The subjects in the car were otherwise unharmed. The name of the driver of the car is not being released at this time.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.      

