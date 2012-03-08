Slight risk for severe weather, higher threat for excessive rainfall

We here in the StormTracker 7 Weather Center continue to monitor the SLIGHT RISK for severe weather for the rest of the afternoon/evening as a cold front moves into the East Texas Area.

At 1:00PM this afternoon, the front was between Dallas and Terrell with the Dallas temperature at 48° and the Terrell temperature at 69°.

As this front moves into the area this afternoon, a line of storms is likely to form, with some of the storms becoming strong to severe. The main threat will be large hail and strong thunderstorms and winds. The tornado threat is very low.

Now, rainfall totals over the next 4-5 days has actually increased a bit to the 5"-7" range with a few locations possibly getting nearer 8" before this event is all said and done.

Please remain alert to rapidly rising waters on area roadways...slow down when traveling and continue to monitor the weather situation very, very closely through our website, Facebook pages, Twitter pages, StormTracker 7 Thundercall and all of the tools we have available for you.

Stay alert and stay safe.