Strong to severe storms and heavy rain in forecast

We have been talkingabout this for the past few days, and now that we are right on the doorstep ofthis rain event, it looks like it is going to happen.

The forecast for theNational Weather Service's, Hydrometeorological Prediction Center isforecasting rainfall totals over the next 4-5 days to be in the 4"-6"range for all of East Texas.

The heavy rainfall is likely to start during theday tomorrow and come in waves, through Sunday. This will certainly be ablessing for our East Texas area lakes...but Flooding issues will likely occuras well along many of our creeks, streams and rivers.

For those of you livingalong these areas, please be advised that with this heavy rainfall, you mayneed to act quickly as this rainfall event unfolds.

There will also be achance for strong to severe storms during the afternoon, evening and overnighthours on Thursday as the cold front moves into our area. Large hail, very gustywinds, lightning and flooding rainfall are all possible.

This entire storm systemwill likely stick around until Sunday, however, after tomorrow's severe weatherthreat, most of the days beyond...will be a very heavy, flooding rainfallevent.

Please stay tuned toKLTV 7, www.kltv.com as well as ourFacebook/Twitter pages so that we can keep you abreast of all of the weatherchanges and threats over the next several days.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.

