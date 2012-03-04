ID of woman arrested after wreck at Kilgore Walmart rele - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

RAW SURVEILLANCE: Kilgore WalMart wreck

Stephanie Robertson. Photo Source: Gregg County Jail. Stephanie Robertson. Photo Source: Gregg County Jail.
KILGORE, TX (KLTV) -

A woman has been arrested after a car wreck outside an East Texas Walmart.

The accident happened just after 8pm, Sunday at the Walmart on Stone Road in Kilgore.

Kilgore Police tell us that 29-year-old Stephanie Robertson of Longview was speeding through the parking lot in a Tahoe, and barely missed a man getting out of his car, before hitting a concrete pole, and knocking it out of the ground. Robertson then hit a parked car hard enough to knock it into another concrete pole, and knocked it out of the ground.

Police say there was a man in that parked car who received minor injuries. Robertson was arrested at the scene, and faces six charges, including DWI and Possession of Marijuana.

