Glenwood partially closed after car hits utility pole

Traffic was shut down early this morning after a woman hit a telephone pole.

It happened in the 800 block of West Glenwood on the eastbound side of the road. Right in front of Tyler ISD's Plyler Complex.

A 21-year-old female from Jacksonville dozed off and fell asleep at the wheel. That's when she ran into and snapped the telephone pole.

One eastbound lane has been re-opened and both westbound lanes are open at this time.

