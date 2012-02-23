1,800 East Texans without power

For the last few hours, Oncor and Swepco have been busy trying to restore power to thousands of East Texans.

At one point on Thursday, nearly 8,000 customers all across East Texas lost power.

It seems the high winds have knocked trees down across the region.

Swepco officials say they believe a single tree came down on a transmitting line at the Sabine River Bottoms in Gregg County early Thursday, that knocked out power to thousands of homes and businesses all the way from Clarksville City to Kilgore.

The transmitting line effected homes and businesses in Kilgore, Gladewater, Liberty City, and Clarksville City.

The gusting winds and the dry summer contributed to trees and limbs falling, something Swepco officials say they expected might happen.

Traffic lights were out in dozens of spots in Kilgore, and stop signs had to be hurriedly put up to avoid snarls.

The main downed tree was so far into the river bottoms that it took over an hour for crews to find it.

No major problems other than traffic lights that were out that had to be manned by Sheriff's Deputies, Swepco says they will keep us updated as to when the power comes back to all homes.

The line has been repaired and the latest numbers show around 1,800 East Texans are still without power.



