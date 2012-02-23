Early morning wreck knocks out power to hundreds

Hundreds of people are without power after an early morning fiery crash knocked down a power pole near the Smith/ Cherokee County Line.

The wreck happened between 3:30 and 4:00am at the intersection of County road 187 and FM 344 in Teaselville.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle left the roadway and hit and knocked down a power pole. The driver's car ended up in a pasture, where it later caught fire. The driver was able to escape the vehicle before it caught fire.

Oncor says roughly 460 customers are still without power in the Teaselville area. Oncor estimates the power will be restored around 10:00 am.

