Section of Tyler street reopened after late night accident

4:40 UPDATE: Tyler Police say the line repair only took a few minutes. Gentry Parkway is now completely re-opened.

From the Tyler Police Department:

Shortly after 11:20 on 02/15/12 there was a one vehicle accident at Gentry parkway and Queen street.

The driver of a passenger car traveling East bound on Gentry parkway turning onto Queen street struck a utility pole and severed it. The driver stated she swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. No one was injured in the crash.

Power lines were down over Gentry parkway for about 2 hours and the roadway was shut down until the utility company removed the lines from the roadway.

At approximately 4:30 Tyler Police will close Gentry parkway again so the repaired lines can be replaced across the roadway. The roadway closing is expected to last from 45 to 90 Minutes.