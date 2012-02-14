One adult, 2 children killed in wreck on wet highway

Three people, including two children, were killed in a Monday evening wreck near Chireno, according to DPS officials.

Annie Jones, 54, and Armontay Woods, 12, died at the scene. Anfernee Diggles, 14, died later at a Nacogdoches hospital.

According to the DPS report, Jones was driving a 2002 Ford SUV when she left the road and hit a tree on State Highway 21, less than a mile from FM 95.



An 11-year-old passenger, Amauryia Diggles, was hospitalized in the wreck.

Nobody in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.

Jones' husband, David Jones, confirmed in a telephone interview Tuesday that his wife was the grandmother of all three children.

