Threat for severe weather overnight tonight

An unstable weather pattern will set up over portions of North and most of East Texas overnight tonight.

A Cold front is likely to pass through our area overnight tonight...and as the two of these features move through overnight, it will be vital that we remain alert to the potential for severe weather tonight and early tomorrow morning.

The Slight Risk for severe weather has diminished over the past hour, generally now over the Far Northern sections of East Texas...Along and north of I-20.

As these storms move through, there is also a chance for very heavy rainfall in the range of 1 to 2 inches.

With this rainfall...there may be some issues on roadways of some ponding or minor flooding...so...please, if you see water over the roads, Turn Around, Don't Drown.

