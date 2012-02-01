Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of East Texas

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8PM is in effect for the following counties in East Texas...

Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Titus, Upshur and Wood. The greatest threat in these areas will be large hail. Small hail has already been indicated in Morris county this afternoon and more is certainly a possibility.

There is a conditional threat of severe across parts of East Texas this afternoon, mainly north of interstate 20 and east of Hwy 69. Any storm that develops this afternoon will have the potential to produce hail, possibly up to 2 inches in diameter. The upper air disturbance that is moving through the area will exit East Texas later this evening and our thunderstorm chances will diminish. As the storms develop this afternoon, they will likely develop very, very quickly and the chances for you to move your vehicle into a safe location may be very limited...so doing it ahead of time, is a very good idea. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for the latest.