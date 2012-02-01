Overnight fire damages Kilgore home

Fire officials in one East Texas town are still trying to find the cause of a house fire late last night.



It happened just after 11:30 pm in the 400 block of Gulf Hercules Road in Kilgore.

Kilgore Fire officials say by the time they arrived, about 30 percent of the house was on fire. We're told that the fire was contained to the living room, but the home suffered severe smoke and heat damage.

One person was taken to Parkland hospital to be treated for burns.



Crews were able to get the fire out in less than five minutes, and right now, it looks like the fire started in the front corner of the house.

The American Red Cross is providing for the family.



