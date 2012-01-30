UPDATE: Surveillance photo shows suspect in ETMC robbery

UPDATE - Police have released a surveillance photo showing the suspect in Sunday night's robbery at East Texas Medical Center in Tyler.

Tyler Police say the victim was a woman from Kilgore. She is reportedly being treated for her injuries. Police recovered her purse Monday morning a few blocks away from the hospital.

At this time, investigators do not know what was taken from the purse.

From the Tyler Police Department:

On Sunday, January 29, 2012, at approximately 10:00 p.m. officers responded to ETMC, located at 1000 S. Beckham in reference to an Aggravated Robbery of an individual.

Upon arrival officers met with a 63 year old white female who had been robbed. The victim was approached by a black male after exiting the parking garage on the east side of ETMC as she was approaching the entrance. The suspect threatened the victim with a weapon and took her purse, knocking the victim down in the process. The victim received a broken arm during the incident.

The suspect was described as a black male approximately 5'9" wearing dark clothing. The suspect was last seen running east bound from ETMC with the victim's purse.

The investigation continues at this time.