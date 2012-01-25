Power outages across E. Texas

Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas today.

According to officials, at 11:35 am there were 4,590 ONCOR customers without power and 270 SWEPCO customers without power.

KLTV is keeping a continued check on the power outages and will post changes as updates come into the newsroom.

