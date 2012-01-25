Threat of severe weather in E. Texas today - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Threat of severe weather in E. Texas today

(KLTV) -

An area of low pressure will move across East Texas this morning into the early afternoon hours. 

As this system moves into the area very heavy rain will spread across the area with most areas receiving over 2 inches of rain.  In addition to the heavy rain, severe weather is possible as well south of I-20. 

Strong gusty winds to 60 mph appear to be the greatest threat right now but an isolated tornado could occur as well across our southern counties. 

