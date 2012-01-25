Threat of severe weather in E. Texas today

An area of low pressure will move across East Texas this morning into the early afternoon hours.





Click here to download! Get the KLTV Weather App for your iPhone!

As this system moves into the area very heavy rain will spread across the area with most areas receiving over 2 inches of rain. In addition to the heavy rain, severe weather is possible as well south of I-20.

Strong gusty winds to 60 mph appear to be the greatest threat right now but an isolated tornado could occur as well across our southern counties.

Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for the latest information and be sure to download the new KLTV weather app from the App Store.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.