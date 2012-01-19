Fire damages Smith Co. home

An East Texas home is damaged in an early morning house fire.

There were two people in the home in the 18,000 block of FM 14 when the fire started. Fire crews tell us that the homeowners smelled smoke, and called 911.

Fire departments from Red Springs and Lindale arrived to fight the fire, and got it contained mostly to a closet in the back bedroom of the home.

The house only had minimal damage, mostly from smoke and water damage. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2012 KLTV. All rights reserved.