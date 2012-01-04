UPDATE: Driver arrested in Broadway wreck identified

UPDATE - Both lanes of northbound Broadway Avenue are now open.

From the Tyler Police Department:

UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle involved in this accident has been identified as Quinten Mackey, 39, of Whitehouse.

At this time ONCOR electric continues to work on the downed power lines in the 2100 Block of South Broadway. The north bound inside lane of Broadway has been reopened for vehicle traffic. Drivers are still urged to seek alternate routes of travel. The estimated completion time from ONCOR is late morning as of now.



UPDATE: One northbound has been re-opened on Broadway just north of Wilma. The outside lane will remain closed until crews can replace the downed power pole.

On 01-04-2012 Tyler Police responded to a traffic accident in the 2100 block of South Broadway Avenue. Officers arrived to find a one vehicle accident with utility poles down in the roadway.

The driver of the vehicle was un-Injured and was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated. ONCOR electric was called to the scene to clear the downed power lines.

All North bound traffic on Broadway will be closed until further notice. The closure will effect Broadway from the 2000 block South to the 2400 Block. All drivers are asked to avoid this area until further notice.