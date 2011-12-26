2011 Holiday rain event coming to an end

The holiday weekend of 2011 will be remembered as a weekend full of cloudy skies and scattered showers. While many East Texans were hoping for that precipitation to be falling in the form of snow, mother nature would not give us the temperatures quite cool enough to make that happen.

The rain event which started this past Thursday the 22nd, progressed throughout the entire weekend of Christmas. It dumped over 1.3 inches of rain in Tyler alone, with many other locations receiving over 2 inches of good rain. The rain is much appreciated after the hottest, driest summer on record, which caused some havoc in East Texas with many wild fires.

But where does this good rain stack up in comparison with the rest of the year? We are still WELL below average. By this time of the year, we should be averaging around 45 inches of rain, whereas we have only received 24.78 inches. Nearly half of what we should get. However if you look at the past month of December, we have made a decent recovery. Since December 1st we've received 5.54 inches, compared the average 3.45, so we have had a wet month.

With many folks doing some holiday travel the next couple of days, many are wondering when will the rain end? The answer is today. These showers look to finally move to the northeast over the next few hours and should be gone by the late afternoon / early evening hours Monday. Though a few light lingering showers may be around this evening. After which more sunshine is expected for the remainder of the week.