Five killed in plane crash in Brazos County

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A six-seater plane crash in northeast Brazos County, Texas killed five passengers on Monday.



The plane crashed Monday night around 10 p.m. in a pasture near the community of Edge, about 10 miles west of North Zulch.



Bryan/College Station DPS has confirmed that a total of five people died. Two adults a teenager and a 2-year-old child dead were found dead inside the plane. Another adult was found dead about 50 yards away from the plane.



DPS troopers say the plane was en route from Atlanta, Georgia and made a stop in Jackson, Mississippi then was on its way to Waco.



After experiencing bad weather, the pilot contacted a tower in Fort Worth.

Personnel at the tower advised the plane to fly in one direction to avoid the weather...but DPS reports the plane flew in the opposite direction.



The plane crashed into a pasture. Emergency crews have been looking for parts of the plane that are missing.



The Federal Aviation Administration will be out Tuesday morning trying to figure out what exactly caused the crash.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.