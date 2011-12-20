Five killed in plane crash in Brazos County - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING NEWS

Five killed in plane crash in Brazos County

Posted by Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A six-seater plane crash in northeast Brazos County, Texas killed five passengers on Monday.

The plane crashed Monday night around 10 p.m. in a pasture near the community of Edge, about 10 miles west of North Zulch.

Bryan/College Station DPS has confirmed that a total of five people died. Two adults a teenager and a 2-year-old child dead were found dead inside the plane. Another adult was found dead about 50 yards away from the plane.

DPS troopers say the plane was en route from Atlanta, Georgia and made a stop in Jackson, Mississippi then was on its way to Waco.

After experiencing bad weather, the pilot contacted a tower in Fort Worth.

Personnel at the tower advised the plane to fly in one direction to avoid the weather...but DPS reports the plane flew in the opposite direction.

The plane crashed into a pasture. Emergency crews have been looking for parts of the plane that are missing.

The Federal Aviation Administration will be out Tuesday morning trying to figure out what exactly caused the crash.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Jay Novacek comes to Tyler

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:37 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:37:03 GMT
    Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.Former Cowboys tight end comes to Tyler.

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

    This guy used to be one of Troy Aikman's main targets in the 1990's and helped the Cowboys win three Super Bowls. Former tight end Jay Novacek paid a visit to Tyler Thursday night. Novacek is a spokesman for Heritage Land Bank and the five-time Pro Bowler was on hand to sign autographs and answer any questions East Texans might have about farming and agriculture.

    More >>

  • Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Tyler Lee to be featured on FSSW

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:31:47 GMT
    Lee will be featured on FSSW.Lee will be featured on FSSW.

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

    Nothing beats the Red Zone and our Game of the Week coverage with Access, Band, extended highlights, and post game reaction. But this is pretty cool. Tyler lee will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest Friday night when it takes on Rockwall in the DQ Big Game of the Week.

    More >>

  • Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Fire north of Longview contained, scene to be cleared soon

    Friday, October 27 2017 12:06 AM EDT2017-10-27 04:06:05 GMT

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>

    A fire was threatening homes in an area along Williams Road off of Alpine, just north of Longview on Thursday afternoon, but officials say it is now contained.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly