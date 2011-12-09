Longview house fire ruled arson

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Longview fire officials have ruled an early morning house fire as arson.

It happened at a home in the 100 block of East Edgefield Avenue in Longview, just after 6:15. The homeowner says he saw two people running from the house with a gas can. After further investigation into evidence at the scene, Longview fire officials are calling the fire an arson.

A man and woman are currently being questioned as arson suspects.



According to authorities, the fire started on the outside of the house with an ignitable liquid. The two people in the home were alerted to the fire when their dog started barking.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.