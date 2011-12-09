Update: Overturned 18-wheeler cleared, all lanes back open - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Breaking News

Update: Overturned 18-wheeler cleared, all lanes back open

UPDATE 9:41 AM: All lanes on I-20 east of Hwy 271 have been re-opened. Crews have removed an overturned tanker truck from the side of the roadway.

1:35AM Update: Westbound lanes of I-20 re-opened, eastbound still down to one lane. Hazmat crews have cleared the scene of the accident, according to DPS. 

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - DPS officials tell KLTV 7 that an accident involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle has closed Interstate 20 near mile marker 575.

It happened Thursday night at about 10:45. The 18-wheeler overturned, spilling its chemical contents, including methyl alcohol.

Mile marker 575 is just a couple of miles east of Highway 271 in Smith County. DPS tells KLTV 7 that eastbound drivers should exit at FM 1252, and westbound drivers should exit at CR 3111 to avoid the accident.

We're told the driver of the truck was hospitalized due to his injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle was unhurt.

Stay tuned to KLTV.com for further updates as they become available.

Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.

