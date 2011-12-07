UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Sulphur Springs stabbing - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATE: Arrest made in fatal Sulphur Springs stabbing

and Kerri Compton, Digital Content Producer, Traffic Anchor
Clint Wilson. Photo Source: Hopkins County Jail. Clint Wilson. Photo Source: Hopkins County Jail.

UPDATE 12/15 at 8:20: An arrest has been made in the fatal stabbing of Justin Pawlik that happened in Sulphur Springs on December 6. Clint Weldon Wilson of Sulphur Springs was arrested at 5:30, Wednesday evening and charged with murder. He is currently in the Hopkins County Jail.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX (KLTV) - Sulphur springs police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened late Tuesday night.

Police say that it happened just after 10:00 pm in the 100 block of Bill Bradford Road. In addition to the person that was killed, police say that two other people -- a man and woman --  were hospitalized.

Police Chief Jim Bayuk said when officers arrived on scene they found a man dead. He has been identified as 27-year-old Justin Daniel Pawlik. 

Bayuk said the incident started when the female, identified as 36-year-old Dionne Penny went over to the home of her boyfriend 30-year-old Clint Wilson.

Police said Pawlik, who previously had a relationship with Penny, threatened to come over to the residence and when he did a confrontation started in the front yard.

All the victims received knife wounds. Penny and Wilson were transported to a local hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Chief Bayuk said charges have not been filed in this case.

