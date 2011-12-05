Smith Co. home destroyed by fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A mobile home was destroyed late last night by a fire.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office says that the fire happened just after 11:30 pm, Sunday on County Road 3111 north of I-20 near the Gregg County Line. Three different volunteer fire crews responded, but the home is a total loss.

Authorities say there were no injuries in the fire.

