UPDATE: Name of victim in fatal Longview accident this morning released

Update: Justice of the Peace Arthur Fort says Joe D. Hightower of Kilgore is the man who was killed in this accident. His body has been sent to Tyler for an autopsy.

Steven Cole, 54, was injured in the accident.

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - One man is dead after a fiery wreck late last night in Longview.Police say two trucks, a Ford F-250 and a Toyota Tundra collided at the intersection of High St. and South St., just after 10:30 pm. The Ford, driven by a 54-year-old man from Shreveport ran the red light at the intersection of High Street and South Street.

The Ford truck struck the Tundra, driven by a 49-year-old man who was attempting to make a left turn onto South Street from High. The Ford then crashed into a tire service business.

The Toyota was on fire when rescue crews arrived. The crash left debris for half a block.

The driver of the Toyota, the truck that was on fire, died at the scene. His name has not been released. The driver of the Ford had to be extracted from the vehicle before being taken to a Longview hospital. His name and condition have also not been released. There were no passengers in either truck.

