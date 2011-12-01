Update: Wood County father proclaims, 'I'm innocent!'

Update: George Saunders, the father of slain 16-year-old Loren Saunders, contacted us on December 1 at about 3:15pm to state that he did not shoot his son, and that he will not turn himself in today.

Saunders says that his attorneys informed him that he has until the "early part of next week" to turn himself in.

WOOD COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A father will turn himself in today to the Wood County Sheriff's Department in the shooting death of his son, 16-year-old Loren Saunders.

On January 11, 2011, Wood County deputies responded to a call that an individual had been shot.

Upon their arrival at Chaney Point RV Park, deputies located a 16-year-old boy, Loren Wayne Saunders, with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was alone at home with his father, George Saunders, at the time of the incident.

Loren Saunders was deceased upon the officer's arrival.

"I love my son and I wouldn't do anything to hurt him," said George Sanders.

He claimed he came out of the restroom and saw Loren playing with a .22 caliber revolver, spinning it around his finger.

It's noted in the autopsy report that the firing mechanism could be engaged while spinning the gun on your index finger.

"I said, put that S-O-B up," said George.

Seconds later, the gun went off.

"Grabbed him and laid him on the floor. It was just me and him," George claimed.

George said he tried to revive his son. He admitted that he'd had a few drinks that night. He couldn't say if he tried to get the gun away from his son or not. He also said he wasn't sure if he or Loren pulled the trigger.

At the time, medical examiners said "the trajectory of the projectile is atypical for an accidental discharge of the firearm."

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Department, evidence in the investigation was turned in to the DPS crime lab, and has now proven that the father, George Saunders, shot the gun that killed his son.

