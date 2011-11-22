Teen flown to Dallas after being hit by car in Van Zandt County

UPDATE: Ages and conditions of injured teens updated below.

VAN ZANDT COUNTY (KLTV) - A teenager had to be flown to a Dallas hospital Tuesday night after his ATV was hit by a car.

Authorities in Grand Saline say three teenagers were on a "Gator" ATV on County Road 1222, outside the city limits, when the ATV was hit.

The driver of the vehicle later called authorities, saying she thought she had hit a tractor.

One of the people on the ATV, identified by friends as a 13-year-old male, was flown to a Dallas hospital. They say he has a broken femur and fractured pelvis.



The other two teens on the ATV, one 14-year-old male and one 13-year-old male, were taken by ambulance to a Tyler Hospital, treated and released Tuesday night.



Copyright 2011 KLTV. All rights reserved.