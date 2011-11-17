Kilgore home destroyed in overnight fire

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Fire crews in Gregg County say no one was hurt in an early morning fire, but a home was destroyed.

The call came in just after 12:30 am, in the 5500 block of FM 2207 just north of Kilgore.

The Kilgore Fire Department and Sabine Volunteer Fire Department responded to find the home engulfed in flames. Neighbors used water hoses to try and put out the fire.

The owner was not home at the time of the fire and there was no furniture inside the house.

The home was a total loss, but no one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2011 KLTV.All rights reserved.