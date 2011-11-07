Severe weather possible today across all of ETX





There is a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather today, here in East Texas. A Strong Cold Front is expected to begin moving through the western sections of ETX late this morning, and continue moving toward the east throughout the remainder of the day. The biggest threat, at this time, appears to be very gusty winds and small hail. There is always an outside chance for isolated tornadoes, however, most appear that they will stay north of the Red River. Frequent lightning will be a threat as well.

An Abundance of moisture moved into the area yesterday and and last night. With the cooler, drier air behind the front and the moisture and warmth ahead of it, strong to severe storms are likely as the front passes.

