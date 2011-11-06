Joan Hallmark honored with Lifetime Achievement Award, inducted into EMMYs Silver Circle

KLTV News has been chosen "Best Evening Newscast" by the Lone Star Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The Emmy honor is given for excellence in broadcast television and was awarded to KLTV at the Emmy's annual awards ceremonies last night in Houston, Texas.

More than 500 Broadcast journalists attended last night's event.

Also during the ceremonies, KLTV's Joan Hallmark was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and inducted into the Emmy Organization's Silver Circle. The Silver Circle is an elite group of television professionals who are recognized for devoting more than a quarter of a century to broadcasting while making significant contributions to the communities they serve. We are very proud of Joan Hallmark and honored to work along side her.

We also want to recognize KLTV News Producer Kelly Hefelfinger who produces our evening newscasts. Honors likeEmmy are certainly the result of a team effort on the part of all of our KLTV family. But our Kelly deserves special recognition for his leadership as our evening news producer and we are proud to have him on our KLTV Team!