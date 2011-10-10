Grocery store employees help to thwart Tyler robbery - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Grocery store employees help to thwart Tyler robbery

Released by the Tyler Police Department:

At 4:20pm on October 10, 2011, Tyler Police were dispatched to the Super 1 Foods located at 1105 E. Gentry in reference to a disturbance. 

When officers arrived it was determined that a robbery had taken place.  The victim, a 22 year old female, told officers she had just finished shopping at the grocery store and was getting ready to leave.  She said she put her two children, ages 1 and 4, in their car seats in the back seat of her car and put her purse on the front seat. 

The victim said the suspect, identified as Donny Ngo, a 35 year old Asian male, entered the back seat area of her car and grabbed her by the throat.  The victim was able to fight Ngo off and jumped out of the car.  Ngo got out of the vehicle as well and started assaulting the victim.  According to the victim, Ngo then got into the driver's seat of her car at which point the victim started hitting Ngo thinking he was going to steal the vehicle with her children inside.  Ngo finally grabbed the victim's purse from the front seat and jumped out of the car. 

The victim had been screaming while the altercation was on-going which alerted other customers and employees of the problem.  Ngo was chased on foot by Super 1 employees and citizens to the highway in front of the store where he was tackled.  Ngo was held there until officers arrived. 

The victim did not require medical attention.  Ngo was transported to East Texas Medical Center where he was treated and released for minor injuries.  Ngo was then booked into the Smith County jail for Robbery.

