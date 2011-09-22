Rain and cooler temps moving into E. Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An cold front is currently moving into East Texas..allowing temperatures to fall very quickly behind the boundary. Showers and thundershowers will occur over portions of the area as well...even a few isolated thundershowers or thunderstorms.

The best place to see some of these showers will be north of interstate 20, but if these showers do become strong enough, they could linger a bit further south as we head into the overnight period.

With this also comes cooler temperatures. While daytime highs Thursday will top out in the lower to middle 90s, Friday looks to be a different story.

The first day of autumn will feel much cooler, as forecasted highs are only expected to reach the middle 80s on Friday.

