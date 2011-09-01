East Texas teen indicted for sister's murder

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Nathan Anderson, 15, of Chapel Hill, was indicted for murder by a Smith County grand jury Tuesday.

Anderson's sister Amanda was found shot to death inside her home in September of 2010. Nathan will face felony charges as an adult.

Since his arrest, Nathan's parents have maintained his innocence.

During the investigation, Smith County investigators found high velocity impact blood spatter on the shoes, pants and shirt Nate was wearing the night of the murder. That evidence raised investigators' suspicions of the 15-year-old boy. A national blood spatter expert visited Smith County and helped investigators come to a conclusion: Nate Anderson was in the room when the shooting occurred, or Nate fired the fatal shots himself.

Nate was interviewed several times after the shooting. He said he'd gone jogging the night of the murder. When he came home, he said he discovered his sister's body. The arrest report detailed how Nate stood in his sister's bedroom doorway. He said he never went inside Amanda's room, but reportedly saw that his sister had been shot more than once in the head.

Investigators concluded that it would have been "impossible for anyone standing in the doorway" to know Amanda had been shot in the head, "let alone how many times."

