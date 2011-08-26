RAW VIDEO: Truck crashes into East Texas gas station

CANTON, TX (KLTV) - Two East Texas students are hospitalized after their pick-up truck slammed into a gas station.

Around 10:00 pm, Thursday night, Canton Police say a truck with two 17-year-old Canton boys inside left the roadway and went through the Twin Stop #3 Exxon Station on Highway 243.

According to police, the 17-year old driver of the truck passed out at the wheel before crashing into the store at more than 50 miles per hour. However, it is not known what caused the driver to pass out.

Both teens were flown to a Tyler hospital with injuries. Their names have not been released.

Police did say that the teens were trapped inside after the accident.

The store clerk behind the counter was hit by truck and debris, but she was not seriously injured.

