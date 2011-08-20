Tyler police investigating death of two-year-old girl

Released by the Tyler Police Department:

On 08-19-2011 at around 5:25 PM, the Tyler Police Department was called to the East Texas Medical Center Emergency Room by medical personnel to investigate suspicious injuries to a 2 year old black female child, A'yanna Imaniashanti Webb (DOB 07-28-2009).

Once at the hospital, officers learned that the child had been brought to the hospital by her parents and was being treated for major, life threatening internal injuries. A'yanna underwent emergency surgery to stop bleeding in her abdomen. In spite of the best efforts of the medical personnel, she died as a result of her injuries. Her body is being sent to South West Forensics for autopsy.

At this time, the cause of A'yanna's injuries is undetermined. The Tyler Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit is investigating the incident as a suspicious death, pending the results of the autopsy and statements of family members/witnesses.

More information will be released as the case develops.