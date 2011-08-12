Margarita ice cream sandwiches with Mama Steph

Margarita Ice Cream Sandwiches

Ingredients

• 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 large egg

• 5 teaspoons grated lime zest, divided

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• 2 1/2 cups plain flour

• 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1/8 teaspoon table salt

• 1 teaspoon turbinado sugar

• 1/2 teaspoon coarse sea salt

• 2 cups vanilla reduced-fat ice cream, softened

• 2 cups lime sherbet, softened

Preparation

• 1. In a mixing bowl, cream together butter and sugar at medium speed for 5 minutes or until light and fluffy. Add egg, 1 tablespoon lime zest, and lime juice; beat 2 minutes or until well combined.

• 2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, and 1/8 teaspoon table salt. Add flour mixture to butter mixture, and beat just until combined.

• 3. Divide dough into 2 equal portions. Shape each portion into a 6-inch log. Wrap logs individually in plastic wrap; chill 3 hours or until firm.

• 4. Preheat oven to 350°.

• 5. Cut each log into 16 (about 1/3-inch-thick) slices, and place 1 inch apart on baking sheets lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle the cookies evenly with remaining 2 teaspoons lime rind, turbinado sugar, and sea salt. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool for 2 minutes on pans on a wire rack. Remove from baking sheets, and cool completely on wire rack.

• 6. Place vanilla ice cream and sherbet in a medium bowl; lightly fold and swirl together. Scoop 1/4 cup ice cream mixture onto bottom of one cookie, and top with one cookie. Cover each sandwich with plastic wrap; freeze 4 hours or until firm.