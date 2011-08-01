UPDATE: Wood Co. stabbing suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: Wood County stabbing suspect, James William Richey, 18, turned himself in to Wood County authorities at 1:30 am, Tuesday morning. He is now out of jail on a $20,000 bond.

WOOD COUNTY (KLTV) - The suspect in a nighttime stabbing was still on the loose late Monday night.

The stabbing happened around 7PM at a home on FM 779 in Alba in Wood County.

Wood County authorities tell us that James Richey, stabbed his friend Cassey Curry with a lock-blade knife after a confrontation between the two. Curry, who lives at the home, was flown to a Tyler hospital to undergo emergency surgery for life-threatening injuries.

Authorities tell us Richey, who's approximately 18-years-old, is still on the loose. If you have any information, call Wood County authorities.

